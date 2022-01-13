GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - JPMorgan hat GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) angesichts der von der US-Bank veranstalteten Gesundheitskonferenz auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1710 Pence belassen. Analyst James Gordon ist "bullish" für die neue "GSK" mit Pharma und Vakzinen sowie mit Blick auf die Abtrennung der Consumer-Sparte. Dies geht aus einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie hervor./ajx
