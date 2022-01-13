SMI 12’620 -0.4%  SPI 16’025 -0.4%  Dow 36’114 -0.5%  DAX 16’032 0.1%  Euro 1.0438 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’316 0.0%  Gold 1’822 -0.2%  Bitcoin 38’978 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9112 -0.3%  Öl 83.9 -1.1% 
13.01.2022 20:16:05

GlaxoSmithKline Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - JPMorgan hat GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) angesichts der von der US-Bank veranstalteten Gesundheitskonferenz auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1710 Pence belassen. Analyst James Gordon ist "bullish" für die neue "GSK" mit Pharma und Vakzinen sowie mit Blick auf die Abtrennung der Consumer-Sparte. Dies geht aus einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie hervor./ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2022 / 16:25 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.01.2022 / 16:31 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

