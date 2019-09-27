NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline nach einer Investorenveranstaltung zu den Impfstoffen des Pharmakonzerns auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1700 Pence belassen. Das Geschäft mit Vakzinen verspreche ein starkes, langfristiges Wachstum, schrieb Analyst James Gordon in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/jha/



