NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline nach einer Investorenveranstaltung zu den Impfstoffen des Pharmakonzerns auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1900 Pence belassen. Das Treffen mit dem Management habe seine Zuversicht in die langfristigen Wachstums- und Margenaussichten des Geschäfts gestärkt, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/jha/



