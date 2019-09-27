GlaxoSmithKline buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline nach einer Investorenveranstaltung zu den Impfstoffen des Pharmakonzerns auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1900 Pence belassen. Das Treffen mit dem Management habe seine Zuversicht in die langfristigen Wachstums- und Margenaussichten des Geschäfts gestärkt, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.09.2019 / 08:36 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) buy
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
19.00 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
17.18 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10.58%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
17.28 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9.98%
|Analyst Name::
Keyur Parekh
|KGV*:
-
|GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|19.98
|-1.01%
