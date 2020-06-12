12.06.2020 07:58:24

EVOTEC SE buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Evotec auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Die Aktie des Wirkstoffforschers findet sich zudem auf der Liste der "Top 8 Picks" der kleineren bis mittelgroßen Werte. Dies geht aus einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie von Analyst Falko Friedrichs hervor./ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.06.2020 / 01:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EVOTEC SE buy
Unternehmen:
EVOTEC SE 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
28.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
23.62 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18.54%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
23.49 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19.20%
Analyst Name::
Falko Friedrichs 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

07:58 EVOTEC buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.06.20 EVOTEC buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.05.20 EVOTEC buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.05.20 EVOTEC buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.03.20 EVOTEC buy Deutsche Bank AG

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EVOTEC SE 26.96 0.97% EVOTEC SE

