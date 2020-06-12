EVOTEC SE buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Evotec auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Die Aktie des Wirkstoffforschers findet sich zudem auf der Liste der "Top 8 Picks" der kleineren bis mittelgroßen Werte. Dies geht aus einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie von Analyst Falko Friedrichs hervor./ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.06.2020 / 01:09 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: EVOTEC SE buy
|Unternehmen:
EVOTEC SE
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
28.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
23.62 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18.54%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
23.49 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19.20%
|Analyst Name::
Falko Friedrichs
|KGV*:
-
