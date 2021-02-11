SMI 10’857 0.3%  SPI 13’539 0.3%  Dow 31’438 0.2%  DAX 14’007 0.5%  Euro 1.0800 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’664 0.4%  Gold 1’843 0.0%  Bitcoin 41’374 3.4%  Dollar 0.8901 0.0%  Öl 61.0 -0.1% 
11.02.2021 12:01:22

Euronext NV Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Euronext nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 101 Euro belassen. Gewinnseitig habe der Börsenbetreiber die Markterwartungen übertroffen, allerdings sei die Kostenprognose der Euronext für 2021 überraschend hoch, schrieb Analyst Michael Werner in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 20:42 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 20:42 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Euronext NV Neutral
Unternehmen:
Euronext NV 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
101.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
95.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
6.32%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
95.20 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6.09%
Analyst Name::
Michael Werner 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Euronext NV 99.05 13.60% Euronext NV

