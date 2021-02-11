Euronext NV Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Euronext nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 101 Euro belassen. Gewinnseitig habe der Börsenbetreiber die Markterwartungen übertroffen, allerdings sei die Kostenprognose der Euronext für 2021 überraschend hoch, schrieb Analyst Michael Werner in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 20:42 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 20:42 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Euronext NV Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Euronext NV
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
101.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
95.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6.32%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
95.20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6.09%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Werner
|KGV*:
-
