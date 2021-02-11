EssilorLuxottica Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica vor Zahlen von 140 auf 146 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Brillenhersteller dürfte den Umsatz im vierten Quartal weiter gesteigert haben, schrieb Analyst Piral Dadhania in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Prognose. Aus den erhöhten Schätzungen folge das neue Kursziel./mf/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 17:07 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.02.2021 / 00:45 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
146.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
132.15 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10.48%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
132.05 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.56%
|Analyst Name::
Piral Dadhania
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Nachrichten
|
31.01.21
|Januar 2021: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur EssilorLuxottica-Aktie (finanzen.net)
|
31.12.20
|EssilorLuxottica-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
|
18.12.20
|EssilorLuxottica bekommt neue Chefs (AWP)
|
30.11.20
|Analysten sehen bei EssilorLuxottica-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Analysen
|12:16
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:16
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:16
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.12.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.01.21
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.20
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.20
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.10.20
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EssilorLuxottica
|117.00
|-9.72%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|12:16
|
UBS AG
TOTAL Neutral
|12:16
|
RBC Capital Markets
EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|12:15
|
RBC Capital Markets
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform
|12:13
|
RBC Capital Markets
Schneider Electric Outperform
|12:12
|
RBC Capital Markets
Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
|12:07
|
UBS AG
ABB (Asea Brown Boveri buy
|12:01
|
UBS AG
Euronext NV Neutral
|11:57
|
UBS AG
AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B buy
|11:56
|
Independent Research GmbH
thyssenkrupp Halten
|11:44
|
UBS AG
Air Liquide buy
|11:30
|
UBS AG
Zurich Insurance buy
|11:20
|
UBS AG
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A buy
|11:20
|
UBS AG
RELX Neutral
|11:17
|
Warburg Research
JENOPTIK buy
|11:16
|
Warburg Research
HHLA Hold
|11:15
|
Warburg Research
HELLA GmbH & buy
|11:15
|
Warburg Research
freenet buy
|11:14
|
Warburg Research
Deutsche Börse Hold
|11:02
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A buy
|11:02
|
DZ BANK
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Halten
|10:59
|
Barclays Capital
Under Armour Equal weight
|10:59
|
Barclays Capital
RELX overweight
|10:58
|
Barclays Capital
AstraZeneca overweight
|10:55
|
Barclays Capital
Schneider Electric overweight
|10:54
|
UBS AG
AstraZeneca Neutral
|10:53
|
UBS AG
ArcelorMittal buy
|10:53
|
UBS AG
Bilfinger Neutral
|10:53
|
UBS AG
Commerzbank Sell
|10:13
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Deutsche Börse Hold
|10:12
|
Credit Suisse Group
Nokia Neutral
|10:11
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Schneider Electric buy
|10:08
|
Credit Suisse Group
ASOS Outperform
|10:07
|
Credit Suisse Group
Air Liquide Outperform
|10:03
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RELX buy
|10:02
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Pernod Ricard buy
|09:58
|
Baader Bank
NORMA Group buy
|09:54
|
RBC Capital Markets
Commerzbank Sector Perform
|09:50
|
Barclays Capital
Zurich Insurance overweight
|09:45
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Schneider Electric Hold
|09:44
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Prudential buy
|09:41
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B buy
|09:37
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Zurich Insurance Hold
|09:36
|
Bernstein Research
Air Liquide Outperform
|09:25
|
Barclays Capital
Pernod Ricard overweight
|09:21
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Commerzbank Hold
|09:19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Commerzbank Neutral
|09:15
|
Bernstein Research
Linde market-perform
|09:14
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AstraZeneca Sell
|09:13
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Pernod Ricard buy
|09:11
|
Deutsche Bank AG
HELLA GmbH & Hold