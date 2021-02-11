SMI 10’857 0.3%  SPI 13’539 0.3%  Dow 31’438 0.2%  DAX 14’007 0.5%  Euro 1.0800 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’664 0.4%  Gold 1’843 0.0%  Bitcoin 41’374 3.4%  Dollar 0.8901 0.0%  Öl 61.0 -0.1% 
11.02.2021 12:16:32

EssilorLuxottica Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica vor Zahlen von 140 auf 146 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Brillenhersteller dürfte den Umsatz im vierten Quartal weiter gesteigert haben, schrieb Analyst Piral Dadhania in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Prognose. Aus den erhöhten Schätzungen folge das neue Kursziel./mf/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 17:07 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.02.2021 / 00:45 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EssilorLuxottica

