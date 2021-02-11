NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica vor Zahlen von 140 auf 146 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Brillenhersteller dürfte den Umsatz im vierten Quartal weiter gesteigert haben, schrieb Analyst Piral Dadhania in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Prognose. Aus den erhöhten Schätzungen folge das neue Kursziel./mf/tih



