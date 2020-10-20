20.10.2020 06:54:37

EssilorLuxottica Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat EssilorLuxottica von "Sector Perform" auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 115 auf 140 Euro angehoben. Eine näher gehende Betrachtung neuer Produkte wie "Ray-Ban Complete Pair" oder "EL 360" spreche bei dem Brillenkonzern für ein optimistisches Votum, schrieb Analyst Piral Dadhania in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Diese führten zu erheblichen Ergebnisverbesserungen und trieben seine operative Gewinnschätzungen nun um bis zu 8 Prozent über den Konsens./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.10.2020 / 17:36 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.10.2020 / 00:15 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Outperform
Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
140.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
116.10 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
20.59%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
115.70 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21.00%
Analyst Name::
Piral Dadhania 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EssilorLuxottica 117.00 -9.72% EssilorLuxottica

