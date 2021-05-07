SMI 11’120 0.1%  SPI 14’281 0.2%  Dow 34’549 0.9%  DAX 15’337 0.9%  Euro 1.0968 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’011 0.3%  Gold 1’822 0.4%  Bitcoin 50’782 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9071 -0.1%  Öl 68.0 -0.4% 
07.05.2021 09:34:34

EssilorLuxottica Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica nach Umsatzzahlen zum ersten Quartal von 137 auf 138 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Erlöskennziffern des Brillenkonzerns hätten weitgehend den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analystin Susy Tibaldi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 18:15 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2021 / / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
138.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
139.50 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-1.08%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
139.26 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.90%
Analyst Name::
Susy Tibaldi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

09:34 EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
06.05.21 EssilorLuxottica Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.05.21 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.05.21 EssilorLuxottica Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.04.21 EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
