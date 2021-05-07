07.05.2021 09:34:34
EssilorLuxottica Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica nach Umsatzzahlen zum ersten Quartal von 137 auf 138 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Erlöskennziffern des Brillenkonzerns hätten weitgehend den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analystin Susy Tibaldi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 18:15 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2021 / / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
138.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
139.50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1.08%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
139.26 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.90%
|Analyst Name::
Susy Tibaldi
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
