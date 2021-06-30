Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxottica
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für die Aktie des Brillenkonzerns EssilorLuxottica von 170 auf 175 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Nach dem Hin und Her seit einem Jahr werde die Übernahme von Grandvision nun endlich zu den ursprünglich vereinbarten Konditionen unter Dach und Fach gebracht, schrieb Analystin Francesca Di Pasquantonio in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das könnte zwar einige Anleger enttäuschen. Dennoch sei der Deal im Interesse der EssilorLuxottica-Aktionäre./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.06.2021 / 05:55 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
175.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
156.76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11.64%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
155.58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12.48%
|Analyst Name::
Francesca Di Pasquantonio
|KGV*:
-
