Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ericsson auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 125 schwedische Kronen belassen. Analyst Sandeep Deshpande passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an das erste Quartal der Schweden an. Eine detaillierten Ausblick habe es zwar nicht gegeben, aber positive Signale und die Bestätigung einer guten Auftragslage./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2021 / 22:04 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.04.2021 / 00:15 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.