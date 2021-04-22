 Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B overweight von JP Morgan Chase & Co. am 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
22.04.2021 07:26:58

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ericsson auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 125 schwedische Kronen belassen. Analyst Sandeep Deshpande passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an das erste Quartal der Schweden an. Eine detaillierten Ausblick habe es zwar nicht gegeben, aber positive Signale und die Bestätigung einer guten Auftragslage./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2021 / 22:04 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.04.2021 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B) overweight
Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
125.00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
11.88 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
952.01%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
120.60 SEK 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.65%
Analyst Name::
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

