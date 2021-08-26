SMI 12’377 0.1%  SPI 15’880 0.1%  Dow 35’406 0.1%  DAX 15’814 -0.3%  Euro 1.0788 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’167 -0.3%  Gold 1’784 -0.4%  Bitcoin 43’061 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9172 0.5%  Öl 71.5 -0.6% 
26.08.2021 09:56:28

CRH Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für CRH nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 51 Euro belassen. Das erste Halbjahr des Baustoffkonzerns sei solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Elodie Rall in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Konsensschätzungen dürften angehoben werden./mf/ajx

