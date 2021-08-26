NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für CRH nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 51 Euro belassen. Das erste Halbjahr des Baustoffkonzerns sei solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Elodie Rall in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Konsensschätzungen dürften angehoben werden./mf/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.08.2021 / 07:49 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.08.2021 / 07:50 / BST



