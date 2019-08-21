Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
21.08.2019 16:19:17
Cree Buy
Der Analyst Canaccord Adams hat das Kursziel für Cree Inc. von 78 auf 72 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Cree Inc. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Cree Inc.
|Analyst:
Canaccord Adams
|Kursziel:
$ 72.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 53.23
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35.26%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 50.00
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44.00%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
