21.08.2019 16:19:17

Cree Buy

Der Analyst Canaccord Adams hat das Kursziel für Cree Inc. von 78 auf 72 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Cree Inc. Buy
Unternehmen:
Cree Inc. 		Analyst:
Canaccord Adams 		Kursziel:
$ 72.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 53.23 		Abst. Kursziel*:
35.26%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 50.00 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44.00%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

16:19 Cree Buy Canaccord Adams
03.06.19 Cree Market Perform BMO Capital Markets
02.05.19 Cree Perform Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
15.04.19 Cree Buy Canaccord Adams
30.11.18 Cree Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cree Inc. 47.77 -16.73% Cree Inc.

