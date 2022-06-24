Covestro Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 42 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) im zweiten Quartal dürfte etwas über dem oberen Ende der Prognose liegen, im zweiten Halbjahr sei aber mit schwächeren Absatzmengen zu rechnen, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2022 / 18:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2022 / 18:03 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Covestro AG Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
42.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
33.98 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23.60%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
33.76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.41%
|Analyst Name::
Geoff Haire
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Covestro AG
|40.20
|48.28%
