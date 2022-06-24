Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
24.06.2022 13:42:21

Covestro Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 42 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) im zweiten Quartal dürfte etwas über dem oberen Ende der Prognose liegen, im zweiten Halbjahr sei aber mit schwächeren Absatzmengen zu rechnen, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2022 / 18:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2022 / 18:03 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro AG Neutral
Unternehmen:
Covestro AG 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
42.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
33.98 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
23.60%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
33.76 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.41%
Analyst Name::
Geoff Haire 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

