NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Covestro nach einem Analystentreffen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 58,50 Euro belassen. Das zweite Quartal des Kunststoffherstellers dürfte positiver ausfallen als zunächst avisiert, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2022 / 19:17 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.06.2022 / 00:15 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.