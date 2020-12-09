Covestro Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Covestro nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 50 auf 54 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Angesichts einer besseren Entwicklung der Produktmargen erhöhte Analyst Chris Counihan seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Kunststoffproduzenten. Der Fokus richte sich nun auch wieder auf die Dividende für 2020, schrieb er in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2020 / 22:36 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.12.2020 / 05:00 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Covestro AG Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
54.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
49.90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8.22%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
49.58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8.92%
|Analyst Name::
Chris Counihan
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Covestro AGmehr Analysen
|16:20
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:35
|Covestro Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|14:31
|Covestro buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:27
|Covestro overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14:06
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:20
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:35
|Covestro Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|14:31
|Covestro buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:27
|Covestro overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14:06
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:31
|Covestro buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:27
|Covestro overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14:06
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:28
|Covestro buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:57
|Covestro buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:00
|Covestro Sell
|UBS AG
|08.12.20
|Covestro Sell
|UBS AG
|19.10.20
|Covestro Sell
|UBS AG
|12.10.20
|Covestro Sell
|UBS AG
|07.10.20
|Covestro Sell
|UBS AG
|16:20
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:35
|Covestro Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|28.10.20
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.10.20
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.10.20
|Covestro Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Covestro AG
|40.20
|48.28%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|16:22
|
Baader Bank
Aroundtown SA buy
|16:20
|
Credit Suisse Group
Covestro Neutral
|15:18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Deutsche Bank Underperform
|15:18
|
Independent Research GmbH
HUGO BOSS Halten
|14:39
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Tesla Underweight
|14:35
|
Independent Research GmbH
Covestro Halten
|14:34
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Salesforce buy
|14:33
|
Independent Research GmbH
Allianz kaufen
|14:31
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Covestro buy
|14:29
|
Barclays Capital
Salesforce overweight
|14:28
|
Barclays Capital
National Grid overweight
|14:27
|
Barclays Capital
Covestro overweight
|14:10
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
DWS Group GmbH & buy
|14:07
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Gerresheimer buy
|14:06
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Deutsche Bank Neutral
|14:06
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Covestro Conviction Buy List
|14:04
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Telefonica Deutschland Underperform
|14:04
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Vodafone Group buy
|14:04
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
United Internet buy
|14:04
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
1&1 Drillisch buy
|14:03
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
CTS Eventim Verkaufen
|14:03
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Deutsche Telekom buy
|13:54
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|13:17
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting Neutral
|13:10
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Salesforce overweight
|13:10
|
Credit Suisse Group
Nestlé Neutral
|13:06
|
UBS AG
AstraZeneca Neutral
|13:04
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Inditex buy
|13:03
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|13:02
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
QIAGEN overweight
|13:00
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Scout24 buy
|13:00
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
STRATEC buy
|13:00
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
JCDecaux Hold
|12:32
|
Deutsche Bank AG
QIAGEN buy
|12:30
|
Deutsche Bank AG
CompuGroup Medical buy
|12:29
|
Deutsche Bank AG
HELLA GmbH & Hold
|12:28
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Covestro buy
|12:17
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|12:17
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Siemens buy
|12:16
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
|12:16
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Schneider Electric Hold
|12:14
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Siemens Energy buy
|12:11
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
TRATON Hold
|12:05
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
QIAGEN buy
|12:01
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Gerresheimer Reduce
|12:01
|
UBS AG
Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting Neutral
|12:01
|
UBS AG
FedEx buy
|12:00
|
UBS AG
Covestro Sell
|12:00
|
UBS AG
BASF buy
|11:58
|
Bernstein Research
Enel Outperform