09.12.2020 16:20:37

Covestro Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Covestro nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 50 auf 54 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Angesichts einer besseren Entwicklung der Produktmargen erhöhte Analyst Chris Counihan seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Kunststoffproduzenten. Der Fokus richte sich nun auch wieder auf die Dividende für 2020, schrieb er in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2020 / 22:36 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.12.2020 / 05:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro AG Neutral
Unternehmen:
Covestro AG 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
54.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
49.90 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
8.22%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
49.58 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8.92%
Analyst Name::
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

16:20 Covestro Neutral Credit Suisse Group
14:35 Covestro Halten Independent Research GmbH
14:31 Covestro buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:27 Covestro overweight Barclays Capital
14:06 Covestro Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Covestro AG 40.20 48.28% Covestro AG

