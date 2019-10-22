22.10.2019 15:22:30

Continental Underweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Continental nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 119 Euro belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebit) im dritten Quartal des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers habe mit seiner Prognose überein gestimmt, aber die des Marktes leicht übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden, ersten Reaktion. Zudem verwies er auf die Entscheidung des Managements, den Geschäftsbereich Antriebstechnologie, Vitesco Technologies, komplett an die Börse zu bringen./ck/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2019 / 13:59 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2019 / 14:07 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Underweight
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
119.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
123.64 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-3.75%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
122.76 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3.06%
Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Continental AG 144.60 3.83% Continental AG

