NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Continental nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 119 Euro belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebit) im dritten Quartal des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers habe mit seiner Prognose überein gestimmt, aber die des Marktes leicht übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden, ersten Reaktion. Zudem verwies er auf die Entscheidung des Managements, den Geschäftsbereich Antriebstechnologie, Vitesco Technologies, komplett an die Börse zu bringen./ck/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2019 / 13:59 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2019 / 14:07 / BST



