Continental Underweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Continental nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 119 Euro belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebit) im dritten Quartal des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers habe mit seiner Prognose überein gestimmt, aber die des Marktes leicht übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden, ersten Reaktion. Zudem verwies er auf die Entscheidung des Managements, den Geschäftsbereich Antriebstechnologie, Vitesco Technologies, komplett an die Börse zu bringen./ck/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2019 / 13:59 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2019 / 14:07 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
119.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
123.64 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3.75%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
122.76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3.06%
|Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Continental AGmehr Analysen
|22.10.19
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.19
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.19
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.19
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.19
|Continental Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|22.10.19
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.19
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.19
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.19
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.19
|Continental Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|26.09.19
|Continental overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.09.19
|Continental overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|09.09.19
|Continental buy
|Warburg Research
|22.08.19
|Continental Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.08.19
|Continental Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.10.19
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.19
|Continental Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.10.19
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.19
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.09.19
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.19
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.19
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.10.19
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.19
|Continental Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|08.10.19
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|144.60
|3.83%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|22.10.19
|
Morgan Stanley
adidas Underweight
|22.10.19
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Continental Hold
|22.10.19
|
RBC Capital Markets
Continental Sector Perform
|22.10.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca overweight
|22.10.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Continental Underweight
|22.10.19
|
Credit Suisse Group
Renault Neutral
|22.10.19
|
Warburg Research
Sartorius vz Hold
|22.10.19
|
Credit Suisse Group
Danone Neutral
|22.10.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AXA overweight
|22.10.19
|
Barclays Capital
Danone overweight
|22.10.19
|
Barclays Capital
SAP overweight
|22.10.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
SAP Conviction Buy List
|22.10.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Deutsche Bank Neutral
|22.10.19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Roche buy
|22.10.19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
|22.10.19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Instone Real Estate Group buy
|22.10.19
|
Credit Suisse Group
SAP Outperform
|22.10.19
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Novartis buy
|22.10.19
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
UBS buy
|22.10.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RWE Conviction Buy List
|22.10.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B Neutral
|22.10.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Ceconomy St Neutral
|22.10.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Bayer buy
|22.10.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Volvo AB (B buy
|22.10.19
|
DZ BANK
Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|22.10.19
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
SAP buy
|22.10.19
|
UBS AG
Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
|22.10.19
|
UBS AG
ASOS Neutral
|22.10.19
|
UBS AG
SAP Neutral
|22.10.19
|
UBS AG
Telefonica Deutschland buy
|22.10.19
|
UBS AG
Telefonica Neutral
|22.10.19
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Novartis buy
|22.10.19
|
RBC Capital Markets
UBS Sector Perform
|22.10.19
|
Morgan Stanley
Novartis Underweight
|22.10.19
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Dürr buy
|22.10.19
|
Deutsche Bank AG
eBay Hold
|22.10.19
|
HSBC
ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
|22.10.19
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
NORMA Group Halten
|22.10.19
|
HSBC
Henkel vz buy
|22.10.19
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Fresenius Medical Care buy
|22.10.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|22.10.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Novartis Underweight
|22.10.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
UBS overweight
|22.10.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Takeawaycom Neutral
|22.10.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ABB (Asea Brown Boveri Underweight
|22.10.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Schneider Electric overweight
|22.10.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens overweight
|22.10.19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ams Neutral
|22.10.19
|
Morgan Stanley
AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B Equal-Weight
|22.10.19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Sunrise Communications Neutral