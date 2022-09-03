Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Krypto kaufen
13.07.2023 09:09:09

Continental Sell

Continental
64.95 CHF -6.22%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro belassen. Im Autozulieferbereich habe Conti die Profitabilitätserwartungen im zweiten Quartal verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Philipp Koenig am Mittwochnachmittag nach Eckdaten./ag/edh;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 15:55 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sell
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
64.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell 		Kurs*:
69.22 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-7.54%
Rating update:
Sell 		Kurs aktuell:
69.18 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7.49%
Analyst Name::
Philipp Koenig 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AG

Analysen zu Continental AG

09:09 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:01 Continental Buy Warburg Research
07:58 Continental Neutral UBS AG
12.07.23 Continental Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.07.23 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
