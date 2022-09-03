|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
13.07.2023 09:09:09
Continental Sell
Continental
64.95 CHF -6.22%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro belassen. Im Autozulieferbereich habe Conti die Profitabilitätserwartungen im zweiten Quartal verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Philipp Koenig am Mittwochnachmittag nach Eckdaten./ag/edh;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 15:55 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sell
|
Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
64.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Sell
|
Kurs*:
69.22 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-7.54%
|
Rating update:
Sell
|
Kurs aktuell:
69.18 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7.49%
|
Analyst Name::
Philipp Koenig
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Continental AG
Analysen zu Continental AG
