Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental anlässlich einer Investorenkonferenz zur europäischen Autoindustrie auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Der Grundtenor in den Präsentationen sei mit Blick auf 2023 vorsichtig optimistisch gewesen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das kommende Jahr dürfte von einer Verbesserung des Halbleiterangebots und dem Bestreben, das Preis-Mix-Verhältnis aufrechtzuerhalten, geprägt werden. Der Inflationsdruck sollte bei den Herstellern nachlassen, bleibe aber wohl ein Problem für die Zulieferer./edh/ck;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2022 / 21:11 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



