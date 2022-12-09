SMI 11'055 0.5%  SPI 14'088 0.5%  Dow 33'781 0.6%  DAX 14'324 0.4%  Euro 0.9854 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'926 0.1%  Gold 1'797 0.4%  Bitcoin 16'052 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9344 -0.2%  Öl 77.2 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Experte sieht mittelfristig "viel Potential" für Ethereum - Ether-Wale greifen zu
Credit Suisse-Aktie gesucht: Aktionäre der Credit Suisse zeichnen 98,2 Prozent neuer Aktien - UEK gewährt Ausnahme von Angebotspflicht
US-Erzeugerpreise im November etwas stärker gestiegen
Raiffeisen-Gruppe stellt keine Verlangsamung im Hypothekargeschäft fest
ObsEva-Aktie fällt deutlich: Aktienkapital soll um bis zu 20 Millionen Aktien erhöht werden
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Ausblick

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.12.2022 13:13:37

Continental Sell

Continental
55.96 CHF 1.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental anlässlich einer Investorenkonferenz zur europäischen Autoindustrie auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Der Grundtenor in den Präsentationen sei mit Blick auf 2023 vorsichtig optimistisch gewesen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das kommende Jahr dürfte von einer Verbesserung des Halbleiterangebots und dem Bestreben, das Preis-Mix-Verhältnis aufrechtzuerhalten, geprägt werden. Der Inflationsdruck sollte bei den Herstellern nachlassen, bleibe aber wohl ein Problem für die Zulieferer./edh/ck;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2022 / 21:11 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sell
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
52.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
56.94 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-8.68%
Rating update:
Sell 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
George Galliers 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13:13 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.12.22 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.11.22 Continental Buy Warburg Research
11.11.22 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.11.22 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.