Continental Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 69 Euro belassen. Der Free Cashflow des Autozulieferers habe enttäuscht, schrieb Analyst Philipp Konig am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion auf Eckdaten zum zweiten Quartal. Dies sei wohl vor allem auf negative Einflüssen hoher Lagerbestände und Forderungen auf das Umlaufvermögen zurückzuführen./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 10:49 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sell
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
69.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
70.56 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2.21%
|Rating update:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Philipp Konig
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|64.31
|-55.53%
