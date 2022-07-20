Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’058 -0.6%  SPI 14’259 -0.5%  Dow 31’877 0.2%  DAX 13’260 -0.4%  Euro 0.9913 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’579 -0.2%  Gold 1’708 -0.2%  Bitcoin 23’424 3.4%  Dollar 0.9719 0.3%  Öl 106.8 -0.4% 
0 CHF Kommission
20.07.2022 16:06:20

Continental Sell

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 69 Euro belassen. Der Free Cashflow des Autozulieferers habe enttäuscht, schrieb Analyst Philipp Konig am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion auf Eckdaten zum zweiten Quartal. Dies sei wohl vor allem auf negative Einflüssen hoher Lagerbestände und Forderungen auf das Umlaufvermögen zurückzuführen./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 10:49 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sell
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
69.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
70.56 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-2.21%
Rating update:
Sell 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Philipp Konig 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Continental AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
16:06 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:51 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12:50 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:37 Continental Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.07.22 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen