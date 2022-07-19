Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
19.07.2022 09:51:26

Continental Sector Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Continental von 81 auf 77 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Tom Narayan sorgt sich laut einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison der Autobranche zunehmend um mögliche Gasrationierung und Rezessionsbelastungen. Seine kurzfristigen Favoriten heißen VW und Ferrari. Zulieferer hält er für besonders riskant./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2022 / 19:07 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.07.2022 / 00:45 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
77.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
68.12 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13.04%
Rating update:
Sector Perform 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Tom Narayan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

