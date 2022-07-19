Continental Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Continental von 81 auf 77 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Tom Narayan sorgt sich laut einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison der Autobranche zunehmend um mögliche Gasrationierung und Rezessionsbelastungen. Seine kurzfristigen Favoriten heißen VW und Ferrari. Zulieferer hält er für besonders riskant./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2022 / 19:07 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.07.2022 / 00:45 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
77.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
68.12 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13.04%
|Rating update:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Tom Narayan
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|64.31
|-55.53%
