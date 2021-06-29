SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’340 0.2%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0959 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’765 -0.7%  Bitcoin 33’408 5.5%  Dollar 0.9203 0.1%  Öl 75.0 0.6% 
29.06.2021 16:44:54

Continental Sector Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Continental von 125 auf 127 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Tom Narayan hob in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) im Jahr 2021 an. Grund seien höhere Erwartungen sowohl an die Powertrain-Sparte als auch an das Reifengeschäft./ajx/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 08:36 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 08:36 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
127.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
126.84 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
0.13%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
127.41 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.32%
Analyst Name::
Tom Narayan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

16:44 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
28.06.21 Continental Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
28.06.21 Continental buy UBS AG
24.06.21 Continental overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.06.21 Continental buy UBS AG
