Continental Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Continental von 125 auf 127 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Tom Narayan hob in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) im Jahr 2021 an. Grund seien höhere Erwartungen sowohl an die Powertrain-Sparte als auch an das Reifengeschäft./ajx/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 08:36 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 08:36 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
127.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
126.84 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0.13%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
127.41 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.32%
|Analyst Name::
Tom Narayan
|KGV*:
-
