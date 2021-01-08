Continental Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 113 auf 126 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. In diesem Jahr sollte sich der weltweite Automarkt erholen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Continental dürfte sich in diesem Kontext weiterhin überdurchschnittlich entwickeln./mf/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 04:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
126.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
119.30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5.62%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
119.30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.62%
|Analyst Name::
George Galliers
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Continental AGmehr Analysen
|09:29
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.21
|Continental overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.12.20
|Continental Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|18.12.20
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.20
|Continental buy
|Warburg Research
|09:29
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.21
|Continental overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.12.20
|Continental Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|18.12.20
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.20
|Continental buy
|Warburg Research
|05.01.21
|Continental overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.12.20
|Continental buy
|Warburg Research
|16.12.20
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.12.20
|Continental kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.11.20
|Continental kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.12.20
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.20
|Continental Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.09.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.20
|Continental Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:29
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.12.20
|Continental Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|10.12.20
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.20
|Continental Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.12.20
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|64.31
|-55.53%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|09:00
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Dermapharm buy
|08:59
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Beiersdorf Hold
|08:58
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Roche Hold
|08:56
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
CRH overweight
|08:56
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LafargeHolcim overweight
|08:54
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
BAT overweight
|08:52
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|08:52
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Danone Neutral
|08:51
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GEA Underweight
|08:49
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
STMicroelectronics Neutral
|08:41
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Saint-Gobain overweight
|08:40
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev buy
|08:26
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Daimler buy
|08:17
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
HeidelbergCement Neutral
|07.01.21
|
Credit Suisse Group
LafargeHolcim Outperform
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GEA Underweight
|07.01.21
|
Credit Suisse Group
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Danone Neutral
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
MTU Aero Engines Underweight
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
SAFRAN Neutral
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
EssilorLuxottica buy
|07.01.21
|
RBC Capital Markets
Tesla Sector Perform
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
HENSOLDT overweight
|07.01.21
|
Baader Bank
Fielmann add
|07.01.21
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|07.01.21
|
Morgan Stanley
Barclays Equal-Weight
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LafargeHolcim overweight
|07.01.21
|
DZ BANK
MTU Aero Engines Halten
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Alstom overweight
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens overweight
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|07.01.21
|
Barclays Capital
BHP Group overweight
|07.01.21
|
Barclays Capital
Rio Tinto Equal weight
|07.01.21
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DIC Asset buy
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
adidas buy
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
TeamViewer buy
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Software buy
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
SAP buy
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Zalando buy
|07.01.21
|
Independent Research GmbH
Commerzbank Verkaufen
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Telekom overweight
|07.01.21
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
LafargeHolcim Hold
|07.01.21
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nestlé Hold
|07.01.21
|
Credit Suisse Group
Société Générale (Societe Generale Neutral
|07.01.21
|
Credit Suisse Group
Vodafone Group Outperform
|07.01.21
|
Credit Suisse Group
Roche Neutral
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Beiersdorf Neutral
|07.01.21
|
DZ BANK
Airbus Halten
|07.01.21
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
LPKF Laser & Electronics buy