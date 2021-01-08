NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 113 auf 126 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. In diesem Jahr sollte sich der weltweite Automarkt erholen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Continental dürfte sich in diesem Kontext weiterhin überdurchschnittlich entwickeln./mf/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 04:16 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



