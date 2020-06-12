NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 75 auf 92 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Da die Entspannung nach den Lockdowns der Volkswirtschaften rasch als erwartet erfolgt sei, habe er seine Schätzungen für den weltweiten Autoabsatz angehoben, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie zur europäischen Autobranche. Unternehmen, die den Wandel zur Elektrifizierung anführten, eine solide Bilanz und einen attraktiven freien Barmittelfluss hätten, seien gut aufgestellt, insbesondere Hella, VW und Michelin./ck/zb



