Top News
ABB-Aktie: Vontobel-Analyst hebt den Daumen
PUMA rückt weiter ins Metaverse vor: Neue digitale Welten vorgestellt
Mögliche wirtschaftliche Abschwächung: UBS sieht bei NASDAQ-Titel PayPal-Aktie geringes Risiko eines Umsatzrückgangs
Stratege der Citibank rät zum Verkauf von überbewerteten Tech-Aktien und empfiehlt Mittelstand-Titel
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Deutlicher Passagierzuwachs im Juni
50 CHF Bonus
12.07.2023 17:14:02

Continental Hold

Continental
64.95 CHF -6.22%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Eckdaten zum zweiten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 72 Euro belassen. Die um Sondereffekte bereinigte operative Marge des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers habe die Markterwartung verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Himanshu Agarwal in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Dies impliziere angesichts der Verluste in der Autosparte, dass das bereinigte operative Ergebnis die Markterwartung um etwa 17 Prozent unterboten habe./la/he;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 10:51 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 10:51 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Hold
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
72.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold 		Kurs*:
69.26 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3.96%
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
69.56 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.51%
Analyst Name::
Himanshu Agarwal 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AG

Analysen zu Continental AG

17:14 Continental Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
17:03 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.07.23 Continental Neutral UBS AG
05.07.23 Continental Hold Deutsche Bank AG
03.07.23 Continental Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
