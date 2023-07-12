NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Eckdaten zum zweiten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 72 Euro belassen. Die um Sondereffekte bereinigte operative Marge des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers habe die Markterwartung verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Himanshu Agarwal in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Dies impliziere angesichts der Verluste in der Autosparte, dass das bereinigte operative Ergebnis die Markterwartung um etwa 17 Prozent unterboten habe./la/he;