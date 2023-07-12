|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|Ausblick
Continental Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Eckdaten zum zweiten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 72 Euro belassen. Die um Sondereffekte bereinigte operative Marge des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers habe die Markterwartung verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Himanshu Agarwal in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Dies impliziere angesichts der Verluste in der Autosparte, dass das bereinigte operative Ergebnis die Markterwartung um etwa 17 Prozent unterboten habe./la/he;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Hold
|
Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|
Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|
Kursziel:
72.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Hold
|
Kurs*:
69.26 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
3.96%
|
Rating update:
Hold
|
Kurs aktuell:
69.56 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.51%
|
Analyst Name::
Himanshu Agarwal
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Continental AG
Analysen zu Continental AG
|17:14
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17:03
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.07.23
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17:14
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17:03
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.07.23
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.05.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.03.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.01.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.01.23
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.03.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.01.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17:14
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17:03
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.07.23
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|64.31
|-55.53%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|17:50
|
Baader Bank
Dürr Buy
|17:36
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
RWE Buy
|17:14
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Continental Hold
|17:03
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Continental Neutral
|16:59
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Airbus Overweight
|16:02
|
DZ BANK
Hannover Rück Kaufen
|15:49
|
Credit Suisse Group
Pfizer Neutral