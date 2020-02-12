NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 124 Euro belassen. Er sei positiv überrascht von der starken. Barmittelerwirtschaftung bei der für eine Abspaltung vorgesehenen Antriebssparte Vitesco, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.02.2020 / 13:41 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.02.2020 / 13:41 / ET



