12.02.2020 20:48:46

Continental Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 124 Euro belassen. Er sei positiv überrascht von der starken. Barmittelerwirtschaftung bei der für eine Abspaltung vorgesehenen Antriebssparte Vitesco, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.02.2020 / 13:41 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.02.2020 / 13:41 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Hold
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
124.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
111.24 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
11.47%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
109.12 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13.63%
Analyst Name::
Sascha Gommel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12.02.20 Continental Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.02.20 Continental buy Warburg Research
04.02.20 Continental Underweight Barclays Capital
31.01.20 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.01.20 Continental Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

