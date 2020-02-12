12.02.2020 20:48:46
Continental Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 124 Euro belassen. Er sei positiv überrascht von der starken. Barmittelerwirtschaftung bei der für eine Abspaltung vorgesehenen Antriebssparte Vitesco, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.02.2020 / 13:41 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.02.2020 / 13:41 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Hold
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
124.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
111.24 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11.47%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
109.12 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13.63%
|Analyst Name::
Sascha Gommel
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
