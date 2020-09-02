02.09.2020 11:09:36
Continental Halten
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Independent Research hat das Kursziel für Continental von 89 auf 92 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Halten" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Sven Diermeier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie anlässlich der Konkretisierung zusätzlicher Einsparungen./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.09.2020 / 08:30 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.09.2020 / 09:20 / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Halten
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Independent Research GmbH
|Kursziel:
92.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Halten
|Kurs*:
90.50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1.66%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
91.38 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0.68%
|Analyst Name::
Sven Diermeier
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
