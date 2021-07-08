NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental vor Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Euro belassen. Der Autozulieferer dürften überzeugende Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal vorlegen, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Prognose. Eine Anhebung des Ausblicks sei möglich./mf/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.07.2021 / 19:51 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.07.2021 / 19:51 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.