SMI 11’956 -1.1%  SPI 15’378 -1.0%  Dow 34’682 0.3%  DAX 15’505 -1.2%  Euro 1.0857 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4’008 -1.7%  Gold 1’811 0.4%  Bitcoin 29’917 -4.5%  Dollar 0.9174 -0.9%  Öl 73.0 -0.5% 
08.07.2021 10:19:33

Continental Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental vor Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Euro belassen. Der Autozulieferer dürften überzeugende Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal vorlegen, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Prognose. Eine Anhebung des Ausblicks sei möglich./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.07.2021 / 19:51 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.07.2021 / 19:51 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Buy
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
155.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
118.04 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
31.31%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
117.78 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31.60%
Analyst Name::
Sascha Gommel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Continental AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10:19 Continental Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.07.21 Continental Equal Weight Barclays Capital
30.06.21 Continental buy UBS AG
30.06.21 Continental buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.06.21 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen