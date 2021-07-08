08.07.2021 10:19:33
Continental Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental vor Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Euro belassen. Der Autozulieferer dürften überzeugende Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal vorlegen, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Prognose. Eine Anhebung des Ausblicks sei möglich./mf/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.07.2021 / 19:51 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.07.2021 / 19:51 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Buy
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
155.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
118.04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31.31%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
117.78 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31.60%
|Analyst Name::
Sascha Gommel
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|10:19
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.07.21
|Continental Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.06.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|30.06.21
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.06.21
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:19
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.07.21
|Continental Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.06.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|30.06.21
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.06.21
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:19
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.06.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|30.06.21
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.06.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|24.06.21
|Continental overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.12.20
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.20
|Continental Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.09.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.20
|Continental Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.07.21
|Continental Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.21
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.06.21
|Continental Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|02.06.21
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.05.21
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|64.31
|-55.53%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|10:43
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
MTU Aero Engines Buy
|10:35
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
HUGO BOSS Buy
|10:20
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
TRATON Buy
|10:19
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Continental Buy
|10:19
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
BMW Buy
|10:17
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
TeamViewer Overweight
|10:14
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ASML NV Overweight