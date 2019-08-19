19.08.2019 14:32:38

ConocoPhillips Overweight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat die Einstufung für ConocoPhillips auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 79 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: ConocoPhillips overweight
Unternehmen:
ConocoPhillips 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 79.00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 51.47 		Abst. Kursziel*:
53.49%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 52.66 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50.02%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14:32 ConocoPhillips overweight Barclays Capital
15.06.18 ConocoPhillips Outperform BMO Capital Markets
09.11.17 ConocoPhillips Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.10.17 ConocoPhillips overweight Barclays Capital

ConocoPhillips 63.55 0.87%

