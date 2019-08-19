Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
19.08.2019 15:09:01
Carrizo OilGas Hold
Der Analyst Williams Capital hat Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft.
|Zusammenfassung: Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. Hold
|Unternehmen:
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.
|Analyst:
Williams Capital
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 8.67
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.19
|Ausblick: Carrizo Oil Gas gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.19
|Ausblick: Carrizo Oil Gas veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.18
|Ausblick: Carrizo Oil Gas gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.
|19.96
|0.00%
