19.08.2019 15:09:01

Carrizo OilGas Hold

Der Analyst Williams Capital hat Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft.
Zusammenfassung: Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. Hold
Unternehmen:
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 		Analyst:
Williams Capital 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
$ 8.67 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
downgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 19.96 0.00% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

