Carrefour buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Carrefour nach personellen Veränderungen im Management auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 17 Euro belassen. Diese signalisierten die zweite Phase der Trendwende auf dem französischen Markt, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus des Handelskonzerns dürfte sich nun noch stärker auf die Kunden richten./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / 18:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Carrefour S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
17.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
14.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
21.43%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
13.88 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.48%
Analyst Name::
Sreedhar Mahamkali 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

