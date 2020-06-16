Carrefour buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Carrefour nach personellen Veränderungen im Management auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 17 Euro belassen. Diese signalisierten die zweite Phase der Trendwende auf dem französischen Markt, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Fokus des Handelskonzerns dürfte sich nun noch stärker auf die Kunden richten./bek/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / 18:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Carrefour S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
17.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
14.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21.43%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
13.88 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.48%
|Analyst Name::
Sreedhar Mahamkali
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Carrefour S.A.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Carrefour S.A.
|13.94
|-30.73%
