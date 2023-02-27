BP 6.28 CHF 4.61% Charts

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für BP nach Quartalszahlen von 690 auf 740 Pence angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die starken Bilanzen der großen Ölkonzerne unterstützten steigende Aktienrückkäufe und selektive Erhöhungen der Investitionen, schrieb Analyst Michele della Vigna in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. BP stehe kurz davor, eine der besten Pipelines zu neuen Öl- und Gasprojekten im Sektor vorweisen zu können, was im laufenden Jahr eine 18-prozentige Rendite auf den freien Barmittelzufluss (FCF) unterstütze./gl/la;

