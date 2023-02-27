SMI 11'254 0.6%  SPI 14'480 0.7%  Dow 32'817 -1.0%  DAX 15'443 1.5%  Euro 0.9931 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'257 1.9%  Gold 1'812 0.1%  Bitcoin 22'032 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9403 0.0%  Öl 82.6 -0.8% 
27.02.2023 11:02:22

BP Conviction Buy List

BP
6.28 CHF 4.61%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für BP nach Quartalszahlen von 690 auf 740 Pence angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die starken Bilanzen der großen Ölkonzerne unterstützten steigende Aktienrückkäufe und selektive Erhöhungen der Investitionen, schrieb Analyst Michele della Vigna in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. BP stehe kurz davor, eine der besten Pipelines zu neuen Öl- und Gasprojekten im Sektor vorweisen zu können, was im laufenden Jahr eine 18-prozentige Rendite auf den freien Barmittelzufluss (FCF) unterstütze./gl/la;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2023 / 02:07 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: BP plc (British Petrol) Conviction Buy List
Unternehmen:
BP plc (British Petrol) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
7.40 £
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
6.33 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Conviction Buy List 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Michele della Vigna 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

