BP Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für BP nach Quartalszahlen von 690 auf 740 Pence angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die starken Bilanzen der großen Ölkonzerne unterstützten steigende Aktienrückkäufe und selektive Erhöhungen der Investitionen, schrieb Analyst Michele della Vigna in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. BP stehe kurz davor, eine der besten Pipelines zu neuen Öl- und Gasprojekten im Sektor vorweisen zu können, was im laufenden Jahr eine 18-prozentige Rendite auf den freien Barmittelzufluss (FCF) unterstütze./gl/la;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: BP plc (British Petrol) Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
BP plc (British Petrol)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
7.40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
6.33 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Michele della Vigna
|KGV*:
-
