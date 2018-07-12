Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
12.07.2018 15:27:49
bluebird bio Buy
Der Analyst Gabelli & Co hat die Einstufung für bluebird bio Inc auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 239 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: bluebird bio Inc Buy
|Unternehmen:
bluebird bio Inc
|Analyst:
Gabelli & Co
|Kursziel:
$ 239.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
153.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
56.21%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 179.63
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33.05%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
