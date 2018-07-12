12.07.2018 15:27:49

bluebird bio Buy

Der Analyst Gabelli & Co hat die Einstufung für bluebird bio Inc auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 239 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: bluebird bio Inc Buy
Unternehmen:
bluebird bio Inc 		Analyst:
Gabelli & Co 		Kursziel:
$ 239.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
153.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
56.21%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 179.63 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33.05%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:27 bluebird bio Buy Gabelli & Co
22.02.18 bluebird bio Underweight Cantor Fitzgerald
21.12.17 bluebird bio Perform Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.12.17 bluebird bio overweight Barclays Capital
13.12.17 bluebird bio Hold Maxim Group

Aktien in diesem Artikel

bluebird bio Inc 179.10 0.00% bluebird bio Inc

