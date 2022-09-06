Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.09.2022 12:28:48

Barclays Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Barclays von 190 auf 200 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Raul Sinha passte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Bewertungsmodelle für britische Banken an die veränderten Zinsaussichten an. Für Barclays erhöhte er seine Prognosen für den Gewinn je Aktie 2023 und 2024./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 19:16 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Barclays plc Neutral
Unternehmen:
Barclays plc 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
2.00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
1.70 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Raul Sinha 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

