NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Barclays von 190 auf 200 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Raul Sinha passte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Bewertungsmodelle für britische Banken an die veränderten Zinsaussichten an. Für Barclays erhöhte er seine Prognosen für den Gewinn je Aktie 2023 und 2024./ajx/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 19:16 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2022 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Barclays plc Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Barclays plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2.00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1.70 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Raul Sinha
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Barclays plc
|1.76
|-0.11%
