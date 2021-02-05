Barclays buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Barclays vor den am 18. Februar erwarteten Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 227 Pence belassen. Die Bank habe inzwischen Konsensschätzungen zur Verfügung gestellt, schrieb Analyst Joseph Dickerson in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Diese indizierten, dass die Erträge gestiegen sein dürften, während die Kreditkosten gesunken sein sollten./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 16:20 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 16:20 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Barclays plc buy
|Unternehmen:
Barclays plc
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
2.27 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1.47 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
54.19%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.47 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
54.19%
|Analyst Name::
Joseph Dickerson
|KGV*:
-
