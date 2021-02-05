SMI 10’755 -1.0%  SPI 13’429 -0.9%  Dow 31’148 0.3%  DAX 14’057 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’656 0.4%  Gold 1’811 0.9%  Bitcoin 34’069 2.0%  Dollar 0.8989 -0.6%  Öl 59.6 0.9% 
05.02.2021 22:33:02

Barclays buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Barclays vor den am 18. Februar erwarteten Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 227 Pence belassen. Die Bank habe inzwischen Konsensschätzungen zur Verfügung gestellt, schrieb Analyst Joseph Dickerson in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Diese indizierten, dass die Erträge gestiegen sein dürften, während die Kreditkosten gesunken sein sollten./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 16:20 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 16:20 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

