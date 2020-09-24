MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Aurubis nach einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 60 Euro belassen. Der Kupferproduzent entwickle sich in eine vielversprechende Richtung, schrieb Analyst Christian Obst in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Langfristig sieht der Experte deutliche Kurssteigerungen./edh/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.09.2020 / 14:48 / CEST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / / CEST



