Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) add

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Aurubis nach einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 60 Euro belassen. Der Kupferproduzent entwickle sich in eine vielversprechende Richtung, schrieb Analyst Christian Obst in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Langfristig sieht der Experte deutliche Kurssteigerungen./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.09.2020 / 14:48 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) add
Unternehmen:
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) 		Analyst:
Baader Bank 		Kursziel:
60.00 €
Rating jetzt:
add		 Kurs*:
58.04 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3.38%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
58.16 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.16%
Analyst Name::
Christian Obst 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) 59.13 -0.23% Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie)

