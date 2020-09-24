Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) add
MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Aurubis nach einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 60 Euro belassen. Der Kupferproduzent entwickle sich in eine vielversprechende Richtung, schrieb Analyst Christian Obst in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Langfristig sieht der Experte deutliche Kurssteigerungen./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.09.2020 / 14:48 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / / CEST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
