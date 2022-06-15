Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
15.06.2022 08:01:37

Apple Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Apple auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 200 US-Dollar belassen. Die globalen Werbeausgaben verschöben sich zunehmend in Richtung digitaler Medien, wovon Apple angesichts von mehr als einer Milliarde iPhone-Nutzer mehr als die meisten anderen Unternehmen profitiere, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.06.2022 / 20:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.06.2022 / 00:15 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

