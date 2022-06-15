NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Apple auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 200 US-Dollar belassen. Die globalen Werbeausgaben verschöben sich zunehmend in Richtung digitaler Medien, wovon Apple angesichts von mehr als einer Milliarde iPhone-Nutzer mehr als die meisten anderen Unternehmen profitiere, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.06.2022 / 20:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.06.2022 / 00:15 / BST





