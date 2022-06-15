Apple Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Apple auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 200 US-Dollar belassen. Die globalen Werbeausgaben verschöben sich zunehmend in Richtung digitaler Medien, wovon Apple angesichts von mehr als einer Milliarde iPhone-Nutzer mehr als die meisten anderen Unternehmen profitiere, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.06.2022 / 20:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.06.2022 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 200.00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 132.76
|Abst. Kursziel*:
50.65%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 132.76
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50.65%
|Analyst Name::
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|193.53
|-1.40%
