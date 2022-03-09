Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’466 3.7%  SPI 14’602 4.0%  Dow 33’244 1.9%  DAX 13’711 6.9%  Euro 1.0251 1.2%  EStoxx50 3’733 6.5%  Gold 2’004 -2.2%  Bitcoin 39’263 9.1%  Dollar 0.9256 -0.4%  Öl 122.5 -5.4% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
09.03.2022 15:06:23

Apple Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple nach einer Veranstaltung zu neuen Produkten und Angeboten auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Die Ankündigungen zum iPhone SE 3 und zum iPad Air deckten sich mit den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Positiv wertete der Experte Live-Sport-Angebote für Apple TV und neue Farbvarianten des iPhone 13 und iPhone 13 Pro./bek/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2022 / 18:32 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.03.2022 / 18:35 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. Overweight
Unternehmen:
Apple Inc. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
$ 210.00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 159.99 		Abst. Kursziel*:
31.26%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 161.34 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30.16%
Analyst Name::
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
15:06 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.02.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.02.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.01.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
28.01.22 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 193.53 -1.40% Apple Inc.