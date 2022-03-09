NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple nach einer Veranstaltung zu neuen Produkten und Angeboten auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Die Ankündigungen zum iPhone SE 3 und zum iPad Air deckten sich mit den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Positiv wertete der Experte Live-Sport-Angebote für Apple TV und neue Farbvarianten des iPhone 13 und iPhone 13 Pro./bek/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2022 / 18:32 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.03.2022 / 18:35 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.