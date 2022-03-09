Apple Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple nach einer Veranstaltung zu neuen Produkten und Angeboten auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Die Ankündigungen zum iPhone SE 3 und zum iPad Air deckten sich mit den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Positiv wertete der Experte Live-Sport-Angebote für Apple TV und neue Farbvarianten des iPhone 13 und iPhone 13 Pro./bek/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2022 / 18:32 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.03.2022 / 18:35 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 210.00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 159.99
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31.26%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 161.34
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30.16%
|Analyst Name::
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
