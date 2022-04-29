Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
29.04.2022 14:52:21

Apple Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Apple nach Quartalszahlen von 168 auf 169 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Technologiekonzern habe mit dem Umsatz und dem Ergebnis je Aktie (EPS) die Markterwartungen übertroffen und in allen Bereichen außer mit iPads Wachstum erzielt, schrieb Analyst Sami Badri in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Für das laufende Quartal habe das Management allerdings auf Gegenwind für die Erlöse durch anhaltende Lieferengpässe, die Corona-Lockdowns in China, negative Währungseffekte und das wegfallende Russland-Geschäft verwiesen./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2022 / 08:08 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Apple Inc. 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
$ 169.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 163.84 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3.15%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 161.38 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.72%
Analyst Name::
Sami Badri 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

