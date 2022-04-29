ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Apple nach Quartalszahlen von 168 auf 169 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Technologiekonzern habe mit dem Umsatz und dem Ergebnis je Aktie (EPS) die Markterwartungen übertroffen und in allen Bereichen außer mit iPads Wachstum erzielt, schrieb Analyst Sami Badri in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Für das laufende Quartal habe das Management allerdings auf Gegenwind für die Erlöse durch anhaltende Lieferengpässe, die Corona-Lockdowns in China, negative Währungseffekte und das wegfallende Russland-Geschäft verwiesen./gl/tih



