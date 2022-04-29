Apple Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Apple nach Quartalszahlen von 168 auf 169 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Technologiekonzern habe mit dem Umsatz und dem Ergebnis je Aktie (EPS) die Markterwartungen übertroffen und in allen Bereichen außer mit iPads Wachstum erzielt, schrieb Analyst Sami Badri in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Für das laufende Quartal habe das Management allerdings auf Gegenwind für die Erlöse durch anhaltende Lieferengpässe, die Corona-Lockdowns in China, negative Währungseffekte und das wegfallende Russland-Geschäft verwiesen./gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2022 / 08:08 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
$ 169.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 163.84
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3.15%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 161.38
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.72%
|Analyst Name::
Sami Badri
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|14:52
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:21
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|14:18
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:57
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07:46
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:52
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:21
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|14:18
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:57
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07:46
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:21
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|07:46
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:52
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:18
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:57
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|193.53
|-1.40%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15:18
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
|14:58
|
Credit Suisse Group
McDonald's Outperform
|14:56
|
Credit Suisse Group
Intel Outperform
|14:54
|
Credit Suisse Group
Under Armour Neutral
|14:53
|
Credit Suisse Group
Nike Outperform
|14:52
|
Credit Suisse Group
Apple Neutral
|14:49
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Amazon Buy