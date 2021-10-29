Apple Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Apple nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. In der Service-Sparte habe der Konzern stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Dan Knauff in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Lieferkettenprobleme aber hätten der hohen iPhone-Nachfrage im Weg gestanden./ajx/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2021 / 09:34 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
$ 150.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 147.00
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2.04%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 147.08
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1.99%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|15:51
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:37
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14:11
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:32
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|12:38
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:51
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:37
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14:11
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:32
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|12:38
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:32
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|12:38
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.21
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|18.10.21
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.21
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:51
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:37
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14:11
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|193.53
|-1.40%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15:55
|
Credit Suisse Group
Coca-Cola Outperform
|15:51
|
Credit Suisse Group
Apple Neutral
|15:49
|
Credit Suisse Group
Amazon Outperform
|15:47
|
Bernstein Research
Daimler Outperform
|15:41
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
FUCHS PETROLUB Kaufen
|15:38
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
MTU Aero Engines Kaufen
|15:37
|
Barclays Capital
Apple Equal Weight