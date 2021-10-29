ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Apple nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. In der Service-Sparte habe der Konzern stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Dan Knauff in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Lieferkettenprobleme aber hätten der hohen iPhone-Nachfrage im Weg gestanden./ajx/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2021 / 09:34 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



