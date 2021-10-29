SMI 12’095 -0.5%  SPI 15’605 -0.4%  Dow 35’780 0.1%  DAX 15’645 -0.3%  Euro 1.0585 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4’239 0.1%  Gold 1’776 -1.3%  Bitcoin 56’171 1.7%  Dollar 0.9143 0.3%  Öl 84.3 -0.3% 
29.10.2021 15:51:50

Apple Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Apple nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. In der Service-Sparte habe der Konzern stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Dan Knauff in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Lieferkettenprobleme aber hätten der hohen iPhone-Nachfrage im Weg gestanden./ajx/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2021 / 09:34 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Apple Inc. 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
$ 150.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 147.00 		Abst. Kursziel*:
2.04%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 147.08 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1.99%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

