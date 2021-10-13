SMI 11’815 0.5%  SPI 15’241 0.6%  Dow 34’242 -0.4%  DAX 15’241 0.6%  Euro 1.0720 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’080 0.6%  Gold 1’794 1.9%  Bitcoin 52’090 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9258 -0.5%  Öl 83.1 -0.3% 
13.10.2021 16:02:36

Apple Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 160 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Wamsi Mohan verwies in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie auf Medienberichte über eine mögliche Produktionskürzung beim iPhone 13 um 10 Millionen auf 80 Millionen Smartphones im zweiten Halbjahr 2021. Er allerdings geht davon aus, dass der IT-Konzern im abgelaufenen Quartal die durchschnittliche Analystenschätzung (Konsens) um bis zu fünf Milliarden Dollar übertreffen werde. Allerdings könnten sich die Lieferengpässe stärker auf das angelaufene Quartal auswirken. Hier erwartet er, dass Apple unter dem Konsens liegen werde./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.10.2021 / 12:39 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Apple Inc. 		Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 160.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 139.99 		Abst. Kursziel*:
14.30%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 139.81 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.44%
Analyst Name::
Wamsi Mohan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

