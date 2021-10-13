SMI 11’815 0.5%  SPI 15’241 0.6%  Dow 34’242 -0.4%  DAX 15’241 0.6%  Euro 1.0720 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’080 0.6%  Gold 1’794 1.9%  Bitcoin 52’090 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9258 -0.5%  Öl 83.1 -0.3% 
Apple Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 140 US-Dollar belassen. Vier Wochen nach dem Bestellstart für das iPhone 13 sehe er einen leichten Rückgang bei den Lieferungen in den USA und China, schrieb Analyst Rod Hall in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Im Vergleich zum iPhone 12 im vergangenen Jahr seien die Lieferzeiten jedoch weiterhin deutlich höher. Dabei erinnerte er daran, dass Lieferzeiten das Gleichgewicht zwischen Angebot und Nachfrage darstellten und kein direkter Indikator für die Nachfrage seien./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.10.2021 / 16:06 / PDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / n.b / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 140.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 139.93 		Abst. Kursziel*:
0.05%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 139.88 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0.09%
Analyst Name::
Rod Hall 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

