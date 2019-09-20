20.09.2019 22:32:48

Apple Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat Apple mit Blick auf den Verkaufsstart der neuen iPhone-Modelle auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 209 US-Dollar belassen. Wie schon in der Vergangenheit griffen die Anhänger der teuersten Modelle nun wohl auch am schnellsten zu, schrieb Analyst Matthew Cabral in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Wartezeit sei aber nur einer von mehreren Parametern für die Nachfrage./gl/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.09.2019 / 19:11 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Apple Inc. 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
$ 209.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 217.73 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-4.01%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
Analyst Name::
Matthew Cabral 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

