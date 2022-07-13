Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
13.07.2022 07:43:09

Apple Equal Weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Apple um einen US-Dollar auf 166 Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Analyst Tim Long begründete diese Maßnahme in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden umfänglichen Studie mit einer Feinjustierung des Bewertungsmodells für den Technologiekonzern aus Cupertino im kalifornischen Silicon Valley./bek/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2022 / 18:08 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.07.2022 / 20:05 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. Equal Weight
Unternehmen:
Apple Inc. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 166.00
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
$ 145.86 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13.81%
Rating update:
Equal Weight 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 145.86 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13.81%
Analyst Name::
Tim Long 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

