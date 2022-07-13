Apple Equal Weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Apple um einen US-Dollar auf 166 Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Analyst Tim Long begründete diese Maßnahme in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden umfänglichen Studie mit einer Feinjustierung des Bewertungsmodells für den Technologiekonzern aus Cupertino im kalifornischen Silicon Valley./bek/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2022 / 18:08 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.07.2022 / 20:05 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 166.00
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
$ 145.86
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13.81%
|Rating update:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 145.86
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13.81%
|Analyst Name::
Tim Long
|KGV*:
-
