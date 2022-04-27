LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Apple vor Zahlen auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 170 US-Dollar belassen. Das erste Quartal des iPhone-Herstellers könnte die Konsensschätzungen übertreffen, schrieb Analyst Tim Long in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Doch wichtiger sei der Ausblick auf das zweite Quartal: Angesichts der Unwägbarkeiten durch die Corona-Lockdowns in China sei hierbei eine Enttäuschung wahrscheinlich./gl/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.04.2022 / 12:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.04.2022 / 12:29 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.