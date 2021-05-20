Apple buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 US-Dollar belassen. Neueste Daten einer Umfrage deuteten auf eine robuste Nachfrage nach dem iPhone hin, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Apple-Bewertung sei derzeit im historischen Vergleich eher günstig./mf/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2021 / 08:38 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2021 / 08:38 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|09:30
|Apple buy
|UBS AG
