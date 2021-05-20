SMI 11’081 0.3%  SPI 14’282 0.4%  Dow 33’896 -0.5%  DAX 15’175 0.4%  Euro 1.0995 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’954 0.5%  Gold 1’871 0.1%  Bitcoin 35’543 5.4%  Dollar 0.9017 -0.2%  Öl 66.2 -0.8% 
20.05.2021 09:30:35

Apple buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 US-Dollar belassen. Neueste Daten einer Umfrage deuteten auf eine robuste Nachfrage nach dem iPhone hin, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Apple-Bewertung sei derzeit im historischen Vergleich eher günstig./mf/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2021 / 08:38 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2021 / 08:38 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Inc. buy
Unternehmen:
Apple Inc. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
$ 155.00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 124.85 		Abst. Kursziel*:
24.15%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 124.26 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.74%
Analyst Name::
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

