Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’900 1.2%  SPI 14’020 1.0%  Dow 31’097 1.1%  DAX 12’871 0.5%  Euro 1.0035 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’473 0.7%  Gold 1’806 -0.3%  Bitcoin 18’863 2.0%  Dollar 0.9599 0.0%  Öl 112.6 1.0% 
1 Aktie gratis
04.07.2022 12:30:20

Alstom Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 38 Euro belassen. Der Zughersteller dürfte in puncto Auftragseingang ein starkes Quartal hinter sich haben, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das Geschäftsjahr 2022/23 sollte bestätigt werden./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2022 / 18:08 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom S.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
38.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
21.83 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
74.07%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
21.87 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
73.75%
Analyst Name::
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
12:30 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.06.22 Alstom Buy UBS AG
13.06.22 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.22 Alstom Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.06.22 Alstom Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen