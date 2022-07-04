Alstom Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 38 Euro belassen. Der Zughersteller dürfte in puncto Auftragseingang ein starkes Quartal hinter sich haben, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das Geschäftsjahr 2022/23 sollte bestätigt werden./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2022 / 18:08 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Alstom S.A. Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
38.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
21.83 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
74.07%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
21.87 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
73.75%
|Analyst Name::
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Alstom S.A.
|12:30
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.22
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|13.06.22
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.22
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:30
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.22
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|13.06.22
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.22
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:30
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.22
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|13.06.22
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.05.22
|Alstom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.05.22
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.22
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.05.22
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.22
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.22
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alstom S.A.
|21.87
|1.30%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|13:15
|
UBS AG
Covestro Neutral
|12:51
|
UBS AG
BASF Neutral
|12:50
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Tesla Buy
|12:49
|
UBS AG
FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|12:49
|
UBS AG
Akzo Nobel Buy
|12:48
|
UBS AG
Yara International ASA Neutral
|12:48
|
UBS AG
K+S Neutral