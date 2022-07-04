NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 38 Euro belassen. Der Zughersteller dürfte in puncto Auftragseingang ein starkes Quartal hinter sich haben, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das Geschäftsjahr 2022/23 sollte bestätigt werden./edh/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2022 / 18:08 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 00:15 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.