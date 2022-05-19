Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’322 -2.2%  SPI 14’508 -2.4%  Dow 31’253 -0.8%  DAX 13’882 -0.9%  Euro 1.0291 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’641 -1.4%  Gold 1’842 1.4%  Bitcoin 29’150 2.7%  Dollar 0.9719 -1.7%  Öl 111.4 1.9% 
1 Aktie gratis
19.05.2022 20:57:32

Alstom Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom im Rahmen einer Veranstaltung der US-Bank zum Thema Wasserstoff auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 38 Euro belassen. Die Franzosen seien in diesem Bereich der unumstrittene Anführer in der Bahn-Industrie, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2022 / 17:59 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2022 / 18:00 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom S.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
38.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
23.91 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
58.93%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
23.93 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
58.80%
Analyst Name::
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
20:57 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.05.22 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.05.22 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.22 Alstom Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.05.22 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen