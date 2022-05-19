NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom im Rahmen einer Veranstaltung der US-Bank zum Thema Wasserstoff auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 38 Euro belassen. Die Franzosen seien in diesem Bereich der unumstrittene Anführer in der Bahn-Industrie, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2022 / 17:59 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2022 / 18:00 / BST





