19.05.2022 20:57:32
Alstom Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom im Rahmen einer Veranstaltung der US-Bank zum Thema Wasserstoff auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 38 Euro belassen. Die Franzosen seien in diesem Bereich der unumstrittene Anführer in der Bahn-Industrie, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2022 / 17:59 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2022 / 18:00 / BST
|Zusammenfassung: Alstom S.A. Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
38.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
23.91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
58.93%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
23.93 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
58.80%
|Analyst Name::
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
