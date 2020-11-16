Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
16.11.2020 13:14:40
Alstom overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Alstom nach Ankündigung einer Kapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung des Bombardier-Transportation-Deals auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 08:02 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 08:04 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Alstom S.A. overweight
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
53.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
43.42 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22.06%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
42.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26.19%
|Analyst Name::
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.11.20
|Alstom-Aktie leichter: TGV-Hersteller will Bombardiers Zugsparte bald übernehmen (AWP)
|
10.11.20
|Zughersteller: Alstom will Bombardiers Zugsparte bis Ende März abschliessen (Handelsblatt)
|
10.11.20
|Korr: Alstom-Geschäft normalisiert sich (AWP)
|
10.11.20
|Wdh: Alstom-Geschäft normalisiert sich (AWP)
|
10.11.20
|Alstom-Geschäft normalisiert sich (AWP)
|
31.10.20
|Die Expertenmeinungen zur Alstom-Aktie im Oktober 2020 (finanzen.net)
|
02.10.20
|Alstom -- Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Alstom (Moodys)
Analysen zu Alstom S.A.mehr Analysen
|13:14
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.20
|Alstom buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.11.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.20
|Alstom Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.10.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:14
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.20
|Alstom buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.11.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.20
|Alstom Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.10.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:14
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.20
|Alstom buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.11.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.10.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.10.20
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.20
|Alstom Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.10.20
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.09.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.08.20
|Alstom Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.07.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alstom S.A.
|42.00
|-0.14%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|12:29
|
UBS AG
SAFRAN buy
|12:25
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|12:24
|
Warburg Research
Sixt buy
|12:14
|
Warburg Research
TeamViewer buy
|12:11
|
Warburg Research
ZEAL Network buy
|12:09
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
LPKF Laser & Electronics buy
|12:08
|
Warburg Research
LPKF Laser & Electronics buy
|12:05
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DEUTZ Hold
|12:05
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
BVB (Borussia Dortmund buy
|12:05
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Grand City Properties buy
|12:01
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RTL Neutral
|12:00
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
|12:00
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RELX buy
|11:59
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
JCDecaux Neutral
|11:59
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Ströer Neutral
|11:58
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Vivendi buy
|11:57
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Prosus buy
|11:00
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Vodafone Group buy
|10:59
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Salzgitter Hold
|10:56
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Delivery Hero buy
|09:17
|
Barclays Capital
Tele Columbus overweight
|09:16
|
Barclays Capital
ams Underweight
|09:12
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
adidas buy
|09:00
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Vodafone Group buy
|08:58
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
ENCAVIS Hold
|08:56
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Grand City Properties Hold
|08:55
|
Barclays Capital
Siemens Equal weight
|08:54
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Grand City Properties buy
|08:39
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Sixt buy
|08:20
|
Barclays Capital
Continental Equal weight
|07:59
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (B buy
|07:34
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Scout24 Neutral
|07:15
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Engie (ex GDF Suez buy
|13.11.20
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Commerzbank Hold
|13.11.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Walt Disney overweight
|13.11.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
UniCredit Neutral
|13.11.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Apple overweight
|13.11.20
|
Credit Suisse Group
Salzgitter Outperform
|13.11.20
|
RBC Capital Markets
Commerzbank Sector Perform
|13.11.20
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Delivery Hero buy
|13.11.20
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Siemens buy
|13.11.20
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|13.11.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|13.11.20
|
RBC Capital Markets
Delivery Hero Outperform
|13.11.20
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Talanx kaufen
|13.11.20
|
Baader Bank
KRONES add
|13.11.20
|
DZ BANK
Deutsche Wohnen kaufen
|13.11.20
|
RBC Capital Markets
Cisco Outperform
|13.11.20
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Cisco Neutral
|13.11.20
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Tele Columbus Neutral