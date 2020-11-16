SMI 10’555 0.6%  SPI 13’089 0.6%  Dow 29’480 1.4%  DAX 13’208 1.0%  Euro 1.0818 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’481 1.4%  Gold 1’889 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9144 0.2%  Öl 44.4 4.1% 
Alstom overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Alstom nach Ankündigung einer Kapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung des Bombardier-Transportation-Deals auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 08:02 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 08:04 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom S.A. overweight
Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
53.00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
43.42 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
22.06%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
42.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26.19%
Analyst Name::
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:14 Alstom overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.20 Alstom buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11.11.20 Alstom buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.11.20 Alstom Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.10.20 Alstom buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

