NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Alstom nach Ankündigung einer Kapitalerhöhung zur Finanzierung des Bombardier-Transportation-Deals auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 08:02 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2020 / 08:04 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.