FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Alstom anlässlich neuer Spekulationen über eine Zusammenlegung des Zuggeschäfts mit Bombardier auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 43 Euro belassen. Die Konsolidierungssaga um die Sparte setze sich fort, schrieb Analyst Gael de-Bray in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Strategisch sei eine Kombination mit Bombardier nicht so vorteilhaft wie jene mit dem ehemaligen Gesprächspartner Siemens. Alstom werde für eine Mehrheitsbeteiligung wohl eine hohe Prämie zahlen müssen./tih/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.01.2020 / 06:51 / GMT



