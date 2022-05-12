Allianz Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Allianz SE auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 241 Euro belassen. Nach weiteren Rückstellungen von 1,9 Milliarden Euro für einen US-Rechtsstreit verringere sich der Aktienüberhang beim Versicherungskonzern, schrieb Analyst Will Hardcastle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 08:07 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 08:07 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Allianz Buy
|Unternehmen:
Allianz
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
241.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
197.60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21.96%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
198.40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21.47%
|Analyst Name::
Will Hardcastle
|KGV*:
-
