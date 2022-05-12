Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Allianz Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Allianz SE auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 241 Euro belassen. Nach weiteren Rückstellungen von 1,9 Milliarden Euro für einen US-Rechtsstreit verringere sich der Aktienüberhang beim Versicherungskonzern, schrieb Analyst Will Hardcastle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 08:07 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 08:07 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

