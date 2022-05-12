ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Allianz SE auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 241 Euro belassen. Nach weiteren Rückstellungen von 1,9 Milliarden Euro für einen US-Rechtsstreit verringere sich der Aktienüberhang beim Versicherungskonzern, schrieb Analyst Will Hardcastle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/ajx



